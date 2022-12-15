2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns DE Myles Garrett: ‘We have a chance’ to make playoffs

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns may be 5-8 but Myles Garrett isn’t giving up on the season yet.

“We have a chance,” Garrett said Thursday of a possible playoff push.

The Browns host Baltimore at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, then finish the season against New Orleans, Washington and Pittsburgh.

Garrett also considers himself to be squarely in the race for Defensive Player of the Year.

““I would like to think that I am in the thick of it,” Garrett said. “There are four games left, and there is no reason why I can’t be at the top of the sack leaderboard. I am going to keep on continuing to play at a high level and with high effort and give the most to these guys. At the end of the day, whatever is said and done, I gave it my all for my guys.”

Garrett has 12 sacks.

New England’s Matthew Judon and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa lead the NFL with 14.5 apiece.

