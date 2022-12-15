2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians president lauds pickup of catcher Mike Zunino

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Antonetti said Thursday that the Guardians signing of catcher Mike Zunino fills one of the team’s major offseason holes.

“He’s such a good defender who works the pitching staff so well,” said Antonetti, who expects Zunino to catch most of the games and make a full recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome in his left arm.

Antonetti also said Jose Ramirez “wants to play” in the World Baseball Classic but the team needs to see that he’s healthy first after offseason hand surgery.

The team’s coaching staff still has some openings and Antonetti said he hopes to have news on that front in the coming days.

