Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip

Heating bill help is on the way.
Heating bill help is on the way.(WBTV File)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dominion Energy Ohio is hoping to help families who might struggle with paying their heating bills with their EnergyShare Program.

EnergyShare works with the Salvation Army to help families dealing with financial hardships to pay their bills on time.

Dominion Energy offers the one-time program to customers that must have:

  • A demonstrated need for assistance;
  • Exhausted all other state and federal energy assistance;
  • Received a shutoff notice or the service has already been disconnected; and
  • Documented household income at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines. To qualify, a customer’s yearly gross household income can be up to $23,783 for one person; $32,043 for two; $40,303 for three; $48,563 for four; $56,823 for five; $65,083 for six; $73,342 for seven; and $81,603 for eight. Add $7,945 for each additional person.

The program runs from Dec. 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. The Salvation Army accepts applications for the EnergyShare program, with Dominion covering the programs administrative costs.

Anyone look to help add to this fund can do so by “adding $1, $2, $6, $12, $18, or $36 to the amount due on your bill. Overpayments in these exact amounts are automatically recognized as a contribution and will be documented on your next bill. Or, mail a check for any amount (made payable to “EnergyShare”) to EnergyShare, The Salvation Army, and P.O. Box 5847, Cleveland, OH 44101″.

