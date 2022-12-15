Elyria police ask for information on double shooting

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are recovering in a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

Elyria police said both victims were found laying in the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street around 4 p.m.

They have been identified as Marius Aiden Harrell, 18, and Exodus Christopher Payne, 19.

EMS transported both to UH Elyria Medical Center.

Elyria police said they are still investigating the shooting, but it “appears to be isolated to parties involved and there is no threat to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Larson at 440-326-1211 or e-mail at jlarson@cityofelyria.org.

