FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong winds to impact the commute this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big area of low pressure is centered over Iowa this morning. It is very slow moving. The forecast is for this thing to be north of our area Saturday night. There is a front with this system that continues to move through this morning. Strong winds out of the southeast will gust to around 40 mph at times. The steady rain will be moving out. We activated an ALERT for the morning drive. Wet roads and gusty winds could slow you down out there. The wind will be diminishing through the day. Scattered light showers the rest of the day as well. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. Little spokes of energy will rotate around the system the next few days. We will also trend colder heading into the weekend. Afternoon flurries tomorrow. A little burst of some light snow Friday evening. Saturday will be brisk and cold with flurries around.

