He has four aliases so lets just call him wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on arson charges

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -His name is Felix Ramirez but you may know him by one of his four aliases, according to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

He goes by Felix Nieves, Pilon R. Nieves, Ramirez Nieves or Nieves Felix and no matter what he’s calling himself he’s wanted for failing to register as an arson offender.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Ramirez was convicted of attempted arson in 2015 when he lit a sweatshirt on fire, set it on the victim’s wooden front porch with the victim inside the home yelling for Mr. Ramirez to stop.

Because of his conviction he is required to register as an arsonist every year, but has failed to do so.

Ramirez is also wanted for drug possession from a case in May of 2021 where he was allegedly in possessing a “Fentanyl-related compound.”

Ramirez is known to resist arrest according to authorities.

In 2012, he was stopped by an off duty officer who struggled with Ramirez to get him handcuffed after he stole cologne from a department store, which he later pleaded guilty to robbery in that case.

In addition to being wanted by the sheriff’s officer, he’s also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Parma Police for a theft case, and Brooklyn Police for a shoplifting case.

Anyone with information on Ramirez’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

