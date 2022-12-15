Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for the man who is accused of stabbing his brother and then dropping him off at a hospital.

According to Canton police, Derek Edwards, 46, attacked Erek Bichsel, 42, Wednesday evening.

Derek Edwards is accused of stabbing his brother. ((Source: Canton police))

Edwards then allegedly drove Edwards to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and fled. Detectives found the abandoned vehicle in the 1700 block of Superior Ave. N.E.

Bichsel, of Louisville, has stab wounds and lacerations throughout his body and is in critical condition, said police.

Police issued warrants for attempt to commit murder and felonious assault for Edwards. He also has active warrants for domestic violence and failure to appear for an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

