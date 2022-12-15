Northeast Ohio weather: Winds diminishing through the day; showers linger through the evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sprawling low pressure system has brought us wind and rain through the morning.

You may have noticed that winds have relaxed substantially, and that trend will continue through the evening.

We aren’t quite done with rain showers yet though!

The slow-moving low pressure system will keep scattered light to moderate showers in the area until midnight.

Once the rain departs, our focus will shift from rain and windy conditions to snow and colder temperatures!

High temperatures will only be in the 30s starting on Friday and continuing through next week.

In terms of snow, the shorter-term forecast is quite tricky.

We’ll have a few flurries around on Friday, but there will be more numerous snow showers in the area Friday evening.

These may briefly reduce visibility and produce a quick, light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A few additional light snow showers and flurries will occur on Saturday.

On Saturday evening, the lake effect snow machine will get going.

Expect lake effect snow bands and squalls in the Primary Snow Belt from Saturday night through Sunday, and even into Sunday evening.

Snow Belt communities should anticipate one to three inches of snowfall, where squalls persist, on Saturday evening.

An additional one to three inches of snowfall will occur on Sunday, where squalls persist.

It’s important to remember that this is lake effect snow, which means it will be highly localized.

Those of you in Lake, Ashtabula, Geauga, and eastern Cuyahoga counties, will see the majority of the snow.

Outside of the Primary Snow Belt, expect very little, if anything, in the way of accumulation through the weekend.

The overall weather pattern will remain bitterly cold through the holidays.

