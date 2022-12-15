Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senate Bill 164 is waiting for a vote in the House of Representatives. If passed, it would ban the use of gas chambers for euthanasia at Ohio animal shelters and classify Goddard’s Law felony animal abuse crimes as acts of violence.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) and other animal advocates have been urging Ohioans to ask their representatives to vote yes.

According to Hannah MacIntyre with the Cleveland APL, it is not believed gas chambers are currently being used in the state, but it is important to prevent them from returning.

Goddard’s Law was passed in 2016. Under Goddard’s Law, it is a fifth-degree felony to knowingly cause serious physical harm to a companion animal.

