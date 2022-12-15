2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict

(WAFB File Photo)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senate Bill 164 is waiting for a vote in the House of Representatives. If passed, it would ban the use of gas chambers for euthanasia at Ohio animal shelters and classify Goddard’s Law felony animal abuse crimes as acts of violence.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) and other animal advocates have been urging Ohioans to ask their representatives to vote yes.

According to Hannah MacIntyre with the Cleveland APL, it is not believed gas chambers are currently being used in the state, but it is important to prevent them from returning.

Goddard’s Law was passed in 2016. Under Goddard’s Law, it is a fifth-degree felony to knowingly cause serious physical harm to a companion animal.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Derek Edwards (Source: Canton police)
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
(Source: Cleveland police)
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
Cleveland firefighters respond to a house fire near Clark Avenue and West 46th Street
Red Cross of Northern Ohio stepping up as residential fires increase during winter months
State troopers at MetroHealth Hospital. (Source: WOIO)
Termination of MetroHealth CEO didn’t sit well with resigning board member