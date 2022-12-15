Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law.

The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.

She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.

Now, Sierah’s memory lives on through her family.

“The holidays are always difficult, Sierah loved family tradition,” said Tara Ice, Sierah’s aunt.

Her legacy also continues through Sierah’s Law.

“It’s what keeps her alive. It’s the way that we as a family can grieve in a positive way. And to to continue to hear her name, makes it feel like she’s still with us,” Ice said.

Sierah Joughin. (Justice for Sierah)

She believes her murder could have been prevented.

They found out after her death her killer lived just miles from her home and was a repeat violent offender.

“Had we had Sierah’s Law, we may have been able to find her sooner and the ending could have been different,” Ice said.

Sierah’s Law recently established a violent offender database maintained by Ohio BCI.

Police can use it to help find someone who goes missing.

And you, the public, can use it to stay informed.

You can find out more by going to your sheriff’s office and requesting the name, picture, crimes and address of violent offenders who live near you.

“It’s just shocking, shocking these people are living among us,” Ice said.

19 Investigates discovered there are 2,910 criminal records in the violent offender database as of December 1, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

That is up more than 900 offenders from last year around this time.

We also found more than 1,400 felons are registered for murder and aggravated murder.

And more than 1,200 offenders are on the list for kidnapping and abduction.

“These are crimes that we as the public should be able to know if they are one of our neighbors or if they live close to our kid. So we believe that every state should have it,” Ice said.

Sierah’s aunt runs Justice for Sierah and Sierah Strong and educates young people about safety, including self-awareness and defense training.

They just wrapped up their pilot program with more than 20 schools and 3,000 students. They hope to begin teaching in classrooms next school year.

Under Sierah’s Law, anyone convicted of a handful of violent offenses after March 2019 is required to report to their sheriff ‘s office once a year for a decade.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.