Ravens’ Tyler Huntley set to start after being cleared

Lamar Jackson remains out with a knee injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs onto the field before an NFL football game,...
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs onto the field before an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Network is reporting that Ravens QB Tyler Huntley will start on Saturday at FirstEnergy stadium.

Huntley cleared the concussion protocol on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson remains out with a knee injury.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said the Ravens definitely have a type when it comes to the quarterback position.

“They have like three different guys that have that Lamar built,” Garrett told media on Thursday. “They are able to plug and play because of what those guys- very athletic, able to throw the ball down the field...”

The Browns and Ravens kickoff on Saturday at 1 p.m.

