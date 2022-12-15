Red Cross of Northern Ohio stepping up as residential fires increase during winter months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio have been busy the last few weeks, which is exactly what the staff expected.

The winter months and the holiday season tend to produce an increase in residential fires.

“Fire safety is the number one response that Red Cross does nationwide. Obviously, with the winter months coming on, people have concerns with fire. They get creative in trying to heat their homes. Space heaters are very helpful for people but they can be harmful if they don’t treat them correctly,” said John Gareis, the regional preparedness manager for the local chapter of Red Cross.

The organization assisted with 12 fires over the weekend.

Gareis told 19 News many fires start in the kitchen due to unattended cooking, improper use of space heaters and other heating sources, and holiday light malfunctions.

“It’s common sense things. People don’t do things correctly,” he said.

While the Red Cross places an emphasis on training and education, a big part of their work is done in response to residential fires.

“Each of us pride ourselves on our community being part of the community,” said Tom Revolinsky, the chapter’s disaster program manager in Northeast Ohio. “To be able to help people who are having the worst day of their life is special.”

His staff and volunteers respond to fires, and other disasters, and provide shelter, funding and support as needed.

“In the holiday season it’s a special opportunity to help those people who need it most.”

For more information on services provided by the Red Cross, including its free smoke detector and installation program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.