2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for man convicted of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl

Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)
Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)(McLean County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who kidnapped a five-year-old Jackson Township girl last November will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Stinnet pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge James Gwin in March.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett
Jonathan Lee Stinnett(Source: McLean County Sheriff’s Office)

Stinnet was the boyfriend of the victim’s babysitter.

Jackson Township police said on Nov. 11, 2021, Stinnet told his girlfriend he was taking the little girl to McDonald’s.

The babysitter grew concerned when Stinnet failed to return and called the child’s mother, who called 911.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was safely returned to her family.

“Thanks to quick work of law enforcement and a vigilant community, an innocent child was reunited with their family and spared from an unknown fate,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Nothing unites all of us in this region more than working to protect and ensure the safety of our children.”

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon
Chris Antonetti on Mike Zunino
Chris Antonetti on Mike Zunino
(Source: WOIO)
2 men in critical condition after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side
(Source: Cleveland police)
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say