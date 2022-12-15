Sentencing for man convicted of kidnapping 5-year-old Stark County girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who kidnapped a five-year-old Jackson Township girl last November will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Jonathan Stinnet pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge James Gwin in March.

Jonathan Lee Stinnett (Source: McLean County Sheriff’s Office)

Stinnet was the boyfriend of the victim’s babysitter.

Jackson Township police said on Nov. 11, 2021, Stinnet told his girlfriend he was taking the little girl to McDonald’s.

The babysitter grew concerned when Stinnet failed to return and called the child’s mother, who called 911.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was safely returned to her family.

“Thanks to quick work of law enforcement and a vigilant community, an innocent child was reunited with their family and spared from an unknown fate,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Nothing unites all of us in this region more than working to protect and ensure the safety of our children.”