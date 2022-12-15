Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month.

According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd.

The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police.

Two teenagers wanted for robbing a Family Dollar. ((Source: Cleveland police))

After the robbery, the teens fled southbound on E. 128th Street.

Police added the teens are believed to live in the neighborhood.

If you can identify them or come into contact, do not approach and immediately contact Det. Wohl at 216-623-5414 or 911. You are able to remain anonymous.

