2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say

(Source: Cleveland police)
(Source: Cleveland police)((Source; Cleveland police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month.

According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd.

The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police.

Two teenagers wanted for robbing a Family Dollar.
Two teenagers wanted for robbing a Family Dollar.((Source: Cleveland police))

After the robbery, the teens fled southbound on E. 128th Street.

Police added the teens are believed to live in the neighborhood.

If you can identify them or come into contact, do not approach and immediately contact Det. Wohl at 216-623-5414 or 911. You are able to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict
Derek Edwards (Source: Canton police)
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
Cleveland firefighters respond to a house fire near Clark Avenue and West 46th Street
Red Cross of Northern Ohio stepping up as residential fires increase during winter months
State troopers at MetroHealth Hospital. (Source: WOIO)
Termination of MetroHealth CEO didn’t sit well with resigning board member