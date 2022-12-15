Termination of MetroHealth CEO didn’t sit well with resigning board member

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Outgoing Metrohealth board member Terry Monnolly was not happy with the decision to terminate CEO Dr. Boutros, citing that as the reason for his resignation from the board.

According to his letter of resignation, released by MetroHealth Hospital Wednesday evening, Monnolly said it didn’t sit well with him that they terminated Dr. Boutros on the belief that he would somehow take money from the hospital the last month of his term.

Wednesday the MetroHealth Board of Trustees released the following letter about the resignation of Monnolly.

At the November 21, 2022, MetroHealth Board of Trustees meeting, the eight board members in attendance unanimously voted to terminate the employment of Dr. Akram Boutros for cause. They acted after an investigation by outside counsel revealed that Dr. Boutros authorized nearly $2 million in supplemental bonuses for himself between 2018 and 2022, without disclosure to the Board, even though Dr. Boutros’ employment contract makes clear that the Board sets the CEO’s compensation.

Trustee Terry Monnolly did not attend the Board meeting on November 21. Nor did he attend three of the four previous meetings. He did not participate in the Board’s discussion and analysis of the investigative findings that provided the basis for its decision to terminate Dr. Boutros’ employment.

On November 28, Dr. Boutros filed suit naming The MetroHealth System and each member of the Board of Trustees, individually, as defendants. On November 30, Mr. Monnolly emailed the Board Chair, each member of the Board of Trustees and general counsel his resignation from the Board of Trustees, stating in part that he was ill and that he believed the Board “authorized everything Dr. Boutros did.”

With regards to the decision of November 21, the Board took the action necessary to protect the interests of MetroHealth. It carried out its fiduciary duty.

