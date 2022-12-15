Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday.
The shooting happened just before 4 pm.
The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue.
The male was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.
There is no information available at this time from Euclid Police.
