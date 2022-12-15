2 Strong 4 Bullies
Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say

By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 4 pm.

The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue.

The male was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

There is no information available at this time from Euclid Police.

This is a developing story, check back with 19 News for the latest details

