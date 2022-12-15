Youth shot on residential street in Euclid, police say

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Euclid Fire Department, an “underage male” was shot on East 193rd Street Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 4 pm.

The happened in the 1500 block of the street that is just North of Euclid Avenue.

The male was taken to University Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound.

There is no information available at this time from Euclid Police.

