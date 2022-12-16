2 dead after Cleveland west side apartment shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were shot and killed at a west side apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at an apartment on West Boulevard around 2 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

Police say officers found the 17-year-old on the apartment building floor with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The 41-year-old victim was located on the sidewalk in front of the apartment complex police say with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say both victims died at the hospital.

A firearm was recovered near the 41-year-old victim, police say.

Police say drugs were also recovered at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.