2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Akram Boutros filed a second lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday against The MetroHealth System, The MetroHealth Board of Trustees, Board Chair Vanessa L. Whiting and Vice Chair J.B. Silvers and all current members of the Board, according to a press release from the law firm representing Dr. Boutros

The suit is for breach of contract, defamation, wrongful termination, and civil liability for criminal acts related to retaliation and intimidation, according to court documents.

The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it had terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D.

An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board, MetroHealth System Chair Vanessa Whiting said.

The first lawsuit against the hospital was filed in late November.

Read the second lawsuit complaint below:

MetroHealth released the following statement regarding the second lawsuit.

Dr. Boutros’s latest lawsuit is another attempt to rewrite history.

Once again, let’s be clear: Dr. Boutros was terminated because we learned he was paying himself almost $2 million in bonuses that had not been authorized by the MetroHealth Board. It’s that simple. To claim otherwise is to continue to smear the reputation of the very institution he claims to love and to undermine his successor.

We are moving on with a new CEO who is committed to making the communities and the patients we serve healthier. This lawsuit is just another distraction, and we look forward to getting back to our mission and focus on the community.

