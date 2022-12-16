93-year-old woman strikes pedestrian in fatal Brighton Township crash, troopers say

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 93-year-old woman struck and killed a 75-year-old man on Thursday evening.

Troopers say a 2017 Ford Focus was being driven westbound on State Route 18, east of Gore Orphanage Road by 93-year-old Charlotte Van Boven, of Wellington.

A pedestrian, 75-year-old Stanley Burton of Fremont was walking westbound on State Route 19.

Van Boven hit Burton, troopers said.

Burton suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene, troopers say.

Troopers say Van Boven was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

