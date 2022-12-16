Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Yes, he still very much is a mean one– The Grinch, that is.

Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday classic in Summit County on Friday.

Officials began the search for the Mount Crumpit resident for the following charges, according to a Dec. 9 Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office:

Breaking and Entering

Theft

Grand Larceny

Officers were able to locate and take the bad banana with a greasy black peel into custody on Dec. 16, according to a Facebook post from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

PUBLIC NOTICE: This afternoon deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office located the Grinch and have taken him... Posted by Summit County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 16, 2022

Mr. Grinch is set to be transported to the Stark County Jail for booking, where he will be separated by thirty-nine-and-a-half feet from others.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.