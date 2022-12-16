2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns vs Ravens: What are the coaches saying?

By Mark Schwab
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns host the Ravens on Saturday in Cleveland. Here’s what some of their coaches are saying about the match up.

“Offensively, playing at a high level. Obviously, we will wait and see what quarterback we get. I know this, they are all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players. Big, physical offensive line coming on. A couple of different receivers coming on. They are doing a nice job. Defensively, have gotten some guys back since the last time we played them – (Ravens LB Tyus) Bowser, obviously the trade with (Ravens LB) Roquan Smith and (Ravens S) Marcus Williams coming back off of the injury. They are all playing at a high level. It is a very good front. It is a good front, and it is a good back end.”

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

“I think the way they use Andrews is he attacks the middle of the field. He really stretches the seams and really kind of the area between the second and third level of the defense. They try to get him involved in those play-actions and try to get the second-level players to step up and then they attack the middle of the field with him. He has done it at a high level for them for many years and is always one of the guys who they are trying to get involved. The last time, I think we did a good job against him. We kind of knew that and we went out and executed, but every game is a new challenge. We need to do the same thing on Saturday.”

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard

“This is a very talented defense, as you know. They are stacked in terms of talent, but they are really well coached. All of the players, they are playing at a high level. There are not a lot of weak links in that defense. I don’t see any in fact. I think they have kind of come into their own. They have added (Ravens ILB) Roquan (Smith), and that is a big addition, as well as (Ravens OLB Tyus) Bowser. I think they are playing at their best level right now so it is a big challenge for us.”

Offensive Line Coach Scott Peters

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

