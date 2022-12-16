2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car plows through 2 homes in North Ridgeville

A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.
A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car plowed through two homes in North Ridgeville Friday afternoon.

19 News crews caught the aftermath of the crash, which happened in the 6800 block of Independence Boulevard.

Officials confirmed nobody was hurt in the crash.

19 News have crews on scene and are learning more details on the crash.

North Ridgeville police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

