2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM

Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they...
Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they found at an ATM.(Parlier Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found.

The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found.

Arriving officers said they made contact with Jazmin and Rosa Lea Gutierrez who had noticed there was an ATM card along with a large amount of cash in the machine while they were out on a walk.

Police said the two immediately contacted them and handed over the items they had found to officers.

The department said, “There are actually good people in this world who have integrity and will do the right thing when someone isn’t looking.”

According to Parlier police, officers were able to return the money to its rightful owner thanks to the two good Samaritans along with the help of the Bank of the West.

Authorities urged everyone to share the story and thank the two young ladies for doing the right thing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Security escorts at South Park Mall
South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Authorities say two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a horse and buggy in Indiana.
SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO Akram Boutros for $1.9 million in self-authorized...
2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth