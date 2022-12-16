Dozens of Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies getting body cams because of state grants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Earlier this year, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the state would award $10 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to either buy body cameras for the first time, or update their current systems.

Friday the second round of grants was announced an it includes dozens of Northeast Ohio agencies.

“Body cameras are an essential tool for policing, and the funds we’re awarding today will help agencies purchase around 1,660 new body cameras and associated technology,” said DeWine. “Body cameras are important not only for providing transparency to the public but also for adding an extra layer of protection for our officers.”

Below is a list of all of the agencies who received funding, and those with a “*” indicate agencies who have never had cameras.

