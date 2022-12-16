2 Strong 4 Bullies
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving.

The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping a row of trees, before getting back on the road and finally stopping.

Troopers then have to smash the passenger window to get to the driver, and give him two doses of Narcan.

OSP statistics show so far this year 3,701 drivers in Northeast Ohio have been taken off the road by troopers for impaired drivers.

When breaking it down by counties 46% of the busts have happened in Lorain, Portage and Stark counties.

Lorain had the most with 482 OVI’s this year.

