Human trafficking sting by Stark County authorities results in 17 arrests

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A human trafficking sting done by Stark County authorities on Dec. 8 resulted in 17 arrests.

The Jackson Township Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into Human Trafficking.

Several men were encountered during the single-day operation.

The following people answered an online advertisement offering explicit sexual services in exchange for payment.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools:

Dwayne T. Murray, age 31, Kent, OH

Willie A. Fountain III, age 46, North Jackson, OH

Michael E. Lyon, age 53, Dover, OH

Ger Vang, age 34, Akron, OH

Joseph Sherwood, age 45, Medina, OH

Michael K. Hoover, age 39, Canton, OH

James P. Cooney, age 47, Brunswick, OH

Keith D. Larew, age 50, Salem, OH

Terry Renner, age 64, Massillon, OH

Rajiv Abichandani, age 38, Aurora, OH

Robert L. Kassler, age 50, Massillon, OH

Robert D. Hoover, age 61, Chagrin Falls, OH

Walter L. Martin, age 53, Akron, OH

Robert J. Yoder, age 49, Apple Creek, OH

John M. Kenzie, age 58, Coventry Township, OH

Derek E. Rucker, age 60, Akron, OH

48-year-old Shane L. Gammel from Canton was charged with the following:

Engaging in Prostitution (M-1)

Possession of Criminal Tools (M-1)

Possession of Drugs (F-5)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (F-4)

