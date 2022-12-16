Huron County family demanding ‘proof of life’ in missing mom case

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Dean’s family has been waiting five and half years to hear from her.

The mom of four was reported missing on July 11, 2017. Her last known residence was at her boyfriend’s home in Collins.

A day after she was reported missing, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office said she was found.

“She had been with a safe house,” Dean’s mother, Caroline Tokar said. “For her own protection he could not divulge where and I accepted that. I accepted she was ok.”

Tokar said it’s out of character they haven’t heard from her since she was said to have been found.

They are hoping the Huron County Sheriff will give them answers on whether she’s alive.

Dean’s family has sent the sheriff’s office a letter demanding proof they found her alive.

“I want Huron County to investigate this the proper way. I want them to do that,” Tokar said. “If they can’t prove to me to us that my daughter is alive they need to be reinvestigating this person, this property, and they need a full investigation.”

Her son, Josh Dean, hopes by sharing his mom’s story that they’ll hopefully find answers.

“Just showing people that we still care,” Dean said. “It’s not like we’re just going to drop this.”

When 19 News stopped by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office for a comment on Thursday, the sheriff was unavailable, but the office said they have received this letter demanding “proof of life” for Dean.

