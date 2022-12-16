Kenni Burns introduced as new Kent State head football coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kenni Burns was introduced Friday as the 23rd head football coach in Kent State history.

“This is a dream come true,” Burns said at Friday’s press conference. “Every once in a while you find a university that means exactly what you’re looking for and that fits exactly what you believe in.”

Burns, 39, was assistant head coach at Minnesota from 2019-22.

This is his first head coaching job at any level.

Burns replaces Sean Lewis, who left to join Deion Sanders at Colorado. Lewis will be the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator.

Burns played running back at Indiana from 2003-06.

Thirteen Kent State players have entered the transfer portal this month, including QB Collin Schlee, leading rusher Marquez Cooper and receiver Dante Cephas.

The Golden Flashes finished 5-7 in 2022, which included road losses at #1 Georgia, #7 Oklahoma and Washington.

