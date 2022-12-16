Man formally indicted following breach at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) on Friday formally charged the 26-year-old man allegedly responsible for the breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last month.

Officials in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio indicted the man, Isaac Woolley, on six charges on Dec. 16, according to a department press release:

One count of entering aircraft or an airport area in violation of security requirements

One count of violence at international airports

Two counts of destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities

Two counts of carjacking

He previously received a criminal complaint from the courts on Dec. 5 with entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements, carjacking, and destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities, according to federal court documents.

Fairview Park police said around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, Woolley stole a car from a parking lot in the 21500 block of Brookpark Road.

According to police, the victim was driving around the parking lot looking for a lost pet. When she got out of the car and left it running, police said Woolley jumped in and drove away.

Police said Woolley did knock the victim to the ground before taking off and dragged her for about 150 feet. Officials said she suffered minor injuries.

Woolley then allegedly drove the car onto the tarmac through a west gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and abandoned the car just off the runway.

While at the airport, officials said Woolley damaged the main radar antenna tower, causing it to be inoperable for a period of time.

All flights were either grounded or diverted from the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year until Cleveland police took Woolley into custody.

