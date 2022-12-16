2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man shoots roommate in his sleep over broken microwave, authorities say

Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his...
Mohave County authorities say they have arrested Robert Hoenshell Jr. in the killing of his roommate.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate after an argument over a microwave.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Golden Valley regarding a homicide.

Authorities said Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, and Everett Yates, 73, lived in the house where Hoenshell reportedly shot and killed Yates.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoenshell and Yates got into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. When deputies interviewed Hoenshell, he reportedly told them he had shot Yates while he was asleep.

Hoenshell is facing a first-degree murder charge, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to...
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict
Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
A Northeast Ohio correctional officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court...
Northeast Ohio correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes, smuggling contraband for over 2 years
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
Georgia, New Hampshire latest states to ban TikTok from state computers