Minors to face legal, school consequences for threats to Beachwood students

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -The two minors accused of sending threatening messages to several Beachwood high and middle school students through Instagram have been identified, Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis confirmed.

Both will face legal and school consequences for their actions, Hardis said on Dec. 14.

The collaboration of Beachwood Police Ofc. C.J. Piro and middle school Principal Tony Srithai led to finding the people responsible, according to Hardis.

Hardis confirmed that the police investigation determined there was never any threat of imminent harm to Beachwood students or staff.

However, according to Hardis, the minors’ actions caused significant fear for many in the community.

Hardis warned that Beachwood Schools will not tolerate threatening behavior of any kind.

The following statement was shared by Hardis in the message to the Beachwood Schools community:

“This is a good opportunity to remind your children, who have channels to communicate with others through their phones and social media platforms at all times of the day, of the importance of reporting threatening and inappropriate messages and content to an adult as soon as possible. Violent acts are rarely committed without some forewarning, and your children are often our best sources of information to help keep the entire community safe. Urge your children to talk to you, to any adult at school, or contact the police department if they ever receive or see threatening and inappropriate messages.”

