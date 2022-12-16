2 Strong 4 Bullies
Multiple firearms, drugs, $50,000 seized during arrest of Portage County sexual assault suspect, officials say

Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies on Thursday seized $50,000 along with multiple firearms and narcotics during the arrest of a sexual assault suspect.(Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINDHAM, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies on Thursday seized $50,000 along with multiple firearms and narcotics during the arrest of a sexual assault suspect, according to Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

The Dec. 15 arrest stemmed from a search warrant at a home on Cloverleaf Road in Windham following an investigation into a sexual assault case involving a minor, according to a department press release.

The Portage County SWAT team was called to the home after officials learned there was a firearm in the home.

Officials found three people in the home after executing the search warrant, including the suspect.

Sheriffs Deputies arrested 29-year-old Cody Gritten on charges of felony rape, officials confirmed.

29-year-old Cody Gritten
29-year-old Cody Gritten(Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

Officials confirmed multiple firearms, ammunition, $50,000 in cash, and various drugs were found in the home while executing the search warrant.

Sheriff’s Deputies seized nearly three pounds of marijuana, 50 THC cartridges and Vicodin and oxycodone tablets, a type of opiate, along with items used in distributing controlled substances, officials confirmed.

The discovery of the narcotics, firearms and cash is still under investigation, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

