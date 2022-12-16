Northeast Ohio correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes, smuggling contraband for over 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio correctional officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio to charges related to accepting bribes and smuggling contraband into the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center for over two years.

The incidents stemmed from February 2017 through July 2019, according to a United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) press release.

Court documents state the officer, identified as Canfield 30-year-old Terry Terringo, received over $8,650 in bribery payments and smuggled marijuana, tobacco and Suboxone, a form of opiate, through a post-office box that he maintained, the release said.

Officials confirmed Terringo would redistribute the illegal items to inmates in his care prior to receiving electronic payments through a mobile phone application.

Terringo pleaded guilty on Dec. 14, the release said.

Officials have not confirmed a sentencing date.

