2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder this weekend; Lake effect snow Saturday night and Sunday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big low pressure is over Wisconsin today. The system tracks just north of Cleveland tomorrow. Colder air continues to ease in. It’ll be a mostly cloudy sky today. A little sun this morning followed by mainly clouds this afternoon. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 30s. A disturbance tonight brings some light snow. Accumulation should be minor. It’ll be flurries and blustery conditions tomorrow. Layer up for the Browns game. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. The wind turns westerly Saturday night. Lake effect snow develops east of Cleveland. Several inches of snow will fall in the persistent snow bands. The wind will actually veer a little to the northwest Sunday. That could shift the lake effect snow more into the Cleveland area. It’ll be cold and windy with high temperatures only around 30 degrees. Several inches of additional snow will fall Sunday where snow bands persist. The lake snow is forecast to diminish Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain departs tonight, focus turns to colder air and chances for...
Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain departs tonight, focus turns to colder air and chances for snow
Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain departs tonight, focus turns to colder air and chances for...
Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain departs tonight, focus turns to colder air and chances for snow
Northeast Ohio weather: Winds diminishing through the day; showers linger through the evening
Northeast Ohio weather: Winds diminishing through the day; showers linger through the evening
First Alert Day for Thursday morning
First Alert Day for Thursday morning