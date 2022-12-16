Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder this weekend; Lake effect snow Saturday night and Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big low pressure is over Wisconsin today. The system tracks just north of Cleveland tomorrow. Colder air continues to ease in. It’ll be a mostly cloudy sky today. A little sun this morning followed by mainly clouds this afternoon. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 30s. A disturbance tonight brings some light snow. Accumulation should be minor. It’ll be flurries and blustery conditions tomorrow. Layer up for the Browns game. High temperatures in the 30 to 35 degree range. The wind turns westerly Saturday night. Lake effect snow develops east of Cleveland. Several inches of snow will fall in the persistent snow bands. The wind will actually veer a little to the northwest Sunday. That could shift the lake effect snow more into the Cleveland area. It’ll be cold and windy with high temperatures only around 30 degrees. Several inches of additional snow will fall Sunday where snow bands persist. The lake snow is forecast to diminish Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.