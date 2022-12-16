2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays.

Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen.

On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries.

“This is helping me keep money in my pocket that I don’t have for food,” said Nina Sanders.

Sanders is especially appreciative.

She is so happy to be able to put food on the table for the holidays.

“He’s giving out stuff for Christmas and it’s a blessing that he is able to do this,” said Sanders.

Sylk says knows the past couple of years has been hard on Northeast Ohio.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to... be a part of making someone smile,” said Sylk.

In addition to the food giveaway, Sylk also gave away coats to children in need.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid pretty much, my church in Chicago started us with serving people every day... service is what we do,” said Sylk.

Raymond Finnie was able to get food and a coat for his child.

“It’s gone help me feed what I need to feed,” said Finnie.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Ohio abortion ban
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
Car plows through 2 homes in North Ridgeville