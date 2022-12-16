Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays.

Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen.

On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries.

“This is helping me keep money in my pocket that I don’t have for food,” said Nina Sanders.

Sanders is especially appreciative.

She is so happy to be able to put food on the table for the holidays.

“He’s giving out stuff for Christmas and it’s a blessing that he is able to do this,” said Sanders.

Sylk says knows the past couple of years has been hard on Northeast Ohio.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to... be a part of making someone smile,” said Sylk.

In addition to the food giveaway, Sylk also gave away coats to children in need.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid pretty much, my church in Chicago started us with serving people every day... service is what we do,” said Sylk.

Raymond Finnie was able to get food and a coat for his child.

“It’s gone help me feed what I need to feed,” said Finnie.

