Richmond Heights Police receive positive reviews on community survey

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department recently sent out a community survey to get a feel of what residents think about the force.

“The satisfaction rate when you combine excellent and good of 88.3%... that is really, really impressive,” said Tom Wetzel, Chief of Richmond Heights police.

Chief Wetzel says he was thrilled to see so many positive reviews especially when it came to residents’ trust of the officers.

“Its really important to have character… maybe not the smartest guy in the room or the strongest guy in the room, what’s their heart like, what’s their character like,” said Wetzel.

Wetzel added that when the department receives a negative review, he starts addressing the issue immediately.

“And it may be something like say they felt officers are rude… we would try to bring in trainers,” he said.

We caught up with some Richmond Heights residents and asked them about the police department.

“For the police, they got a 10 for me, they really do,” said Richmond Heights Ronald Monroe.

This is the third survey the department has done and 60 people responded to it.

“So I think between the police department and fire department, they do a good job out here,” said Richmond Heights resident Stan Cooper.

One of the things that residents thought the department could improve on is more enforcement on side streets.

