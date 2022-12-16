2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

RTA gets $8 Million for train station improvements

Upgrades will help station meet accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act
The Greater Cleveland RTA partners up with surrounding transportation services to save you money.
The Greater Cleveland RTA partners up with surrounding transportation services to save you money.
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) All Stations Accessibility Program awarded $8 million to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA), according to a press release from Senator Brown’s office.

The funding will be used to improve the East 79th Street rail station on the Blue/Green line and upgrade it to meet accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“There’s no reason that 100% of our transit systems shouldn’t meet or exceed ADA standards and I’m proud to have pushed for legislation that will get us there,” said Brown. “This funding will allow the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to improve station accessibility for anyone, no matter what disability they may have.”

Brown cosponsored the proposal of The All-Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act of 2021. Brown was a leader in passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law by President Biden, which funded the ASAP Act of 2021. The bipartisan agreement includes $1.75 billion for the new federal grant program to support legacy transit and commuter rail authorities to upgrade existing stations to meet or exceed accessibility standards under the (ADA).

“We are elated to receive notification of the ASAP grant award in support of the facility upgrades at our E. 79th Street Light Rail Station,” said GCRTA General Manager, Chief Executive Officer India Birdsong Terry. “As a provider of public transportation, we are committed to the ideal of improved accessibility and mobility options for our ADA customers. Financial support from our state and federal partners is invaluable, and we thank Senator Sherrod Brown and the Department of Transportation for their continued support of public transportation in Greater Cleveland.”

GCRTA sought $8 million to reconstruct its E 79th Street Light Rail Station to make it ADA-compliant. The project’s design focuses on a safe and secure customer experience, making the station accessible for all. Lighting, cameras, and emergency call boxes will be upgraded along with other amenities, including seating, bike racks, and signage, enhancing connectivity to an adjacent park and nearby housing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to...
Dominion Energy encouraging families to use their financial assistance as temperatures start to dip
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for...
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money (part 1)
Richmond Heights Police Department receives positive reviews on community survey
Richmond Heights Police Department receives positive reviews on community survey
Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict
Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for...
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money (part 2)