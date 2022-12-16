RTA gets $8 Million for train station improvements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) All Stations Accessibility Program awarded $8 million to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA), according to a press release from Senator Brown’s office.

The funding will be used to improve the East 79th Street rail station on the Blue/Green line and upgrade it to meet accessibility standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“There’s no reason that 100% of our transit systems shouldn’t meet or exceed ADA standards and I’m proud to have pushed for legislation that will get us there,” said Brown. “This funding will allow the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority to improve station accessibility for anyone, no matter what disability they may have.”

Brown cosponsored the proposal of The All-Stations Accessibility Program (ASAP) Act of 2021. Brown was a leader in passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed into law by President Biden, which funded the ASAP Act of 2021. The bipartisan agreement includes $1.75 billion for the new federal grant program to support legacy transit and commuter rail authorities to upgrade existing stations to meet or exceed accessibility standards under the (ADA).

“We are elated to receive notification of the ASAP grant award in support of the facility upgrades at our E. 79th Street Light Rail Station,” said GCRTA General Manager, Chief Executive Officer India Birdsong Terry. “As a provider of public transportation, we are committed to the ideal of improved accessibility and mobility options for our ADA customers. Financial support from our state and federal partners is invaluable, and we thank Senator Sherrod Brown and the Department of Transportation for their continued support of public transportation in Greater Cleveland.”

GCRTA sought $8 million to reconstruct its E 79th Street Light Rail Station to make it ADA-compliant. The project’s design focuses on a safe and secure customer experience, making the station accessible for all. Lighting, cameras, and emergency call boxes will be upgraded along with other amenities, including seating, bike racks, and signage, enhancing connectivity to an adjacent park and nearby housing.

