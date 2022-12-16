South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - We are just over a week away from Christmas and local retailers are determined to keep shoppers happy and safe.

As customers packed the South Park Mall in Strongsville looking for the perfect Christmas gifts, Santa has no shortage of help.

Including, four men who are Volunteers In Police Service or VIPS for the Strongsville Police Department.

One volunteer known as Duke, a retired Colonel in the Air Force is among the volunteers to escort shoppers safely to their cars, “We’re just here to escort any shoppers with apprehension about going to their cars to make sure they get safely to their vehicles and have a good holiday.

The volunteers work in groups of two to provide an added layer of security and are only armed with their eyes, ears, and a police radio, Duke says, “We are in contact with the police dispatch center at all times. So, they know what we’re up to abs how long we’ve been out. An officer is a simple radio call away.”

Thursday was the first night for the vehicle escort service for shoppers at the mall. Security at the Beachwood Mall and Great Northern Mall also tell 19 News they provide escorts for shoppers.

Customers say it’s a great idea and a great program.

Duke the volunteer says, “Well we all know unfortunately crime has been running rampant in a lot of our cities. Thankfully, Strongsville has not been impacted that much, and we hope to keep it that way.”

If you need an escort to your car at the South Park Mall, just look for the volunteers in the food court or contact mall security.

