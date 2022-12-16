2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The suspect then took off in what may be a dark gray Ford Explorer and headed west on Detroit Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect and SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man

Latest News

Source: Beachwood Police Department
Minors to face legal, school consequences for threats to Beachwood students
Security escorts at South Park Mall
South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO Akram Boutros for $1.9 million in self-authorized...
2nd lawsuit against hospital filed by former CEO of MetroHealth
Strongsville Mall offers security escorts during holiday shopping
South Park Mall offers security escorts during holiday shopping season