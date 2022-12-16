CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

The suspect then took off in what may be a dark gray Ford Explorer and headed west on Detroit Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect and SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

