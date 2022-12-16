Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The suspect then took off in what may be a dark gray Ford Explorer and headed west on Detroit Avenue, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect and SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
