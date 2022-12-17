3 hospitalized, firefighter hurt following house fire in Lorain County, officials say

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people and a firefighter were injured Saturday morning during a house fire in Sheffield Village, according to Chief Scott Gilles.

First responders arrived at the Dec. 17 fire at around 9:28 a.m. at a home in the 5200 block of Kevin Street, according to a department press release.

Officials said firefighters found and rescued three victims in the home.

Two were taken to the University Hospitals in Elyria in critical condition, while the third was treated for non-life-threatening injuries outside the home prior to being transported to the hospital, the release said.

Officials have not confirmed the victim’s condition.

Officials confirmed two dogs were found dead inside the home.

A firefighter received minor injuries while putting out the fire, the release said.

First responders were able to put the fire out completely at 10:03 a.m., the release said.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lorain County Fire Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the fire, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.