AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy kidnapped from Parma at gunpoint, officials say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon.

Jaden Snowden-Ferguson was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 17, officials say.

Jaden is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaden Snowden-Ferguson (Source: Parma Police Department)

Jaden was last seen wearing a navy blue GAP sweatshirt with dark pants, grey socks and a white undershirt. He was last seen at 2355 Brookpark Rd. in Parma.

The suspect is his father, 24-year-old Demarguires Furgeson. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has violent tendencies.

Demarguires Furgeson (Source: Parma Police Department)

Police said Jaden, along with his mother, were taken at gunpoint.

Police say to be on the lookout for a black 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio plates Q187072.

