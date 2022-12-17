AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old boy kidnapped from Parma at gunpoint, officials say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Saturday afternoon.
Jaden Snowden-Ferguson was last seen at 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 17, officials say.
Jaden is 2 feet tall and weighs 24 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Jaden was last seen wearing a navy blue GAP sweatshirt with dark pants, grey socks and a white undershirt. He was last seen at 2355 Brookpark Rd. in Parma.
The suspect is his father, 24-year-old Demarguires Furgeson. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has violent tendencies.
Police said Jaden, along with his mother, were taken at gunpoint.
Police say to be on the lookout for a black 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio plates Q187072.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.