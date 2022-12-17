Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique.

“Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the action is.”

An orange carpet ushers you in, walls and shelves are packed with rare and unique Browns memorabilia with a ten-chair bar stocked with booze and, on game day, a buffet and dozens of fans watching on big screen televisions.

“We have put a lot of work into this,” Sunny Graham remembered. “I always try to find like really unique things, like hand-made things that l you don’t find anywhere else and that’s it, we just keep adding and adding and adding and as you can see, we’re running out of room to hang things!”

“We had so much stuff that we had over the years,” Vinny adds about buying the Geneva home in 2013 and creating the bar. “This is going to be good, we’ll be able to put it up so people can see it.”

There’s a giant original program from the 1964 champion season that cost, back then, $1.50 and a poster of the Dawg Pound with Vinny and his buddy John pictured.

Sunny makes art and has one-of-a-kind creations make out of wood, even a converted a lawn ornament.

“I found him in a nursery,” Sunny said. “He was actually the Pillsbury Dough Boy and I made him into a Browns Dog.”

No surprise for a couple whose wedding colors were brown and orange.

“We told the priest in Painesville would it be any hassle if we got married in our Browns gear?” Vinny remembered. “And he goes, ‘Oh, no! I think it’s great!’ We tell people that and they think we’re crazy.”

Only one thing is missing.

“It’s a riot, we have a riot over here,’ Vinny said of Sundays. “It’s just, we gotta start winning. Sick of losing.”

You can find more of Sunny’s art at Sunny Pines Studio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.