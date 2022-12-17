2 Strong 4 Bullies
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, according to police.

After they took $10,000 worth of tools, the suspects took off in what may be a dark gray Ford Explorer, police said.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and SUV shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this break-in and theft.

