2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Share Your Holidays
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

East 149th murder
East 149th murder(woio)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male of unknown age was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS.

The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm.

There is no information on suspects or if there have been any arrests.

This is a developing story, check back with 19 news for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parma Heights resident captures meteor blaze across sky with green glow (@jamskillet)
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Surveillance cameras catch a man stealing Christmas donations out of a Oakwood Village Sam's...
Oakwood Village Police arrest man who admits stealing Salvation Army donations
Prostitution sting by Stark County authorities results in 17 arrests
Prostitution sting by Stark County authorities results in 17 arrests
Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies on Thursday seized $50,000 along with multiple firearms and...
Multiple firearms, drugs, $50,000 seized during arrest of Portage County sexual assault suspect, officials say
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans