Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male of unknown age was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS.

The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm.

There is no information on suspects or if there have been any arrests.

This is a developing story, check back with 19 news for the latest details.

