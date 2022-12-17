Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow, wind and cold on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered Flurries, Light Snow and gusty winds will be featured today with highs in the Low to mid 30s.

Tonight brings scattered snow showers, brisk winds and Lows in the mid 20s.

More scattered snow showers amid gusty winds Sunday will allow highs only around 30.

Scattered snow showers end Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

Mainly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday will be coupled with highs in the mid 30s.

