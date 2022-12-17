Oakwood Village Police arrest man who admits stealing Salvation Army donations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Oakwood Village man was caught on camera stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle bell, hundreds of dollars from Sam’s club Thursday morning.

“The money is given out to the needy to people that need it to get their holiday through”

Detective Ed Thyret with the oakwood village police department told 19 news his name is Curtis Jones, and he’s no stranger to officers.

2 hours after the theft, officers recognized jones’s car from surveillance video and arrested him.

“So, what happened? what happened?” an Oakwood Village officer said. “Alright, I picked it up” Jones replied.

Jones admitted to the police he stole the money, even though he did not have it with him at the time.

“Why did you feel the need to pick it up?” an officer said, “I was trying to get some bucks” Jones replied.

According to police he not only stole hundreds of dollars in Christmas donations, but he also stole a wreath.

Thyret said the saddest part of this story, if jones needed help, all he had to do was ask.

Police said Jones’s wife returned the stolen money to the police department this morning.

Thyret said he is currently charged with theft. He has a $1500 bond.

