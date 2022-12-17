Report: OBJ will be headed to Dallas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to USA Today, Odell Beckham, Jr. will join the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones has been adamant the door remains open for Beckham and on Thursday hinted that it will be closing, behind him. | From @KDDrummondNFL https://t.co/buVsnaY7ZD — TheCowboysWire (@TheCowboysWire) December 16, 2022

USA Today reporter Jarrett Bell quotes team owner Jerry Jones as saying “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Beckham is a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last year. He injured his knee in that game and has been recovering.

Beckham recently said he did not want to play in any regular season games, but it remains to be seen if he can pull that off.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.