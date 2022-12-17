2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: OBJ will be headed to Dallas

FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands for the national anthem before...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands for the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Beckham will kick off what is anticipated to be a three-city free agency tour when he meets Thursday, Dec. 1, with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in 2014. Beckham is expected to talk with coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen. Team surgeons also are expected to examine his left knee. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to USA Today, Odell Beckham, Jr. will join the Dallas Cowboys.

USA Today reporter Jarrett Bell quotes team owner Jerry Jones as saying “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Beckham is a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last year. He injured his knee in that game and has been recovering.

Beckham recently said he did not want to play in any regular season games, but it remains to be seen if he can pull that off.

