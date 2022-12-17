Traffic information for Saturday’s Cleveland Browns home game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All freeway exits around FirstEnergy Stadium will be closed by 2:30 p.m. and traffic will be limited to Browns Pass holders and drop-offs for individuals with disabilities.

The East 9th exit eastbound will close at 2 p.m.

Pass holders and drop-offs will only be able to reach the stadium using the North <marginal westbound from East 55th Street.

The ramps will remain closed until after the end of the game.

East 9th and West 3rd will open after the start of the game and reclose at the end of the game.

