19 News viewers share their best holiday light displays (photo gallery)

Drone-captured footage from Cleveland Public Square's 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting
Drone-captured footage from Cleveland Public Square's 2022 Christmas Tree Lighting(Source: Matt Lance)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The holiday season has arrived once again, and 19 News viewers from across Northeast Ohio have rang in the end of 2022 in style.

Viewers from across the area have sent in their best decorations and holiday light displays, and 19 News is excited to share them!

You can view the full gallery below:

Viewers can share their content at any time by going to the Community Uploads page on the 19 News website.

