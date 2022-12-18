63-year-old woman dies in Mentor house fire

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Mentor Fire Department, a 63-year-old woman died in a house fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at Mentor Avenue around 2 a.m. to find heavy black smoke in a home.

Firefighters say they performed an aggressive fire attack and primary search.

Fire crews located the victim and removed her from the residence.

Firefighters say 63-year-old Julie Insley died at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.